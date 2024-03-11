 BREAKING: Bandits invade Plateau Market, gun down 7

No fewer than seven people have been reportedly shot dead while many others sustained injuries after some bandits invaded a market in Zurak Campani, Wase…

No fewer than seven people have been reportedly shot dead while many others sustained injuries after some bandits invaded a market in Zurak Campani, Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It was learnt that the incident occurred on the market day when the community was bubbling with commercial activities.

Abdullahi Hussaini, a youth leader in the area who confirmed the incident, told Daily Trust that the gunmen arrived at the market around 2pm on Sunday and suddenly opened fire on the people transacting businesses.

He said, “The gunmen arrived at the market in their numbers on motorcycles. They started shooting sporadically, killing seven people instantly while many others were injured. The gunmen successfully launched the attack and fled without any resistance because people were not expecting any security threat at the moment.

“The gunmen fled to the bush but police personnel have been deployed to the community to restore law and other. We are calling on more security deployment in the area because we don’t know what may happen anytime soon,” the youth leader said.

The spokesperson for the state police command, DSP Alabo Alfred, didn’t not respond to the inquiries by our correspondent.

Daily Trust reports that Wase general area had suffered from banditry and kidnapping activities in the past but had been peaceful in the last one year, until the Sunday incident.