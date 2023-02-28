BREAKING: Atiku defeats Tinubu with over 150k votes in El-Rufai’s Kaduna

Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s election, has emerged winner in Kaduna State. In the final results collated and declared…

In the final results collated and declared by INEC at the state collation centre, PDP won in 14 Local Government Areas, Labour Party, 7, while the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) won only two LGAs.

The final result was announced by Prof. Muhammad Zayyan Umar, the returning officer .

According to him, Atiku polled 554,360 votes ahead of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the APC who secured 399,293 votes, a difference of 155,067.

Labour Party’s Peter Obi garnered 294,494 votes and Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) trailed with 92,962 votes

Out of the 4.3 million registered voters, 1. 4 million were accredited for the election in Kaduna.