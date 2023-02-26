Atiku breaks into Tinubu’s stronghold, takes Osun

The Presidential candidate of People Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has been declared winner of Saturday’s election in Osun State. Although political pundits predicted the…

Although political pundits predicted the victory of the All Progressives Congress’s (APC) Bola Tinubu ,in South West States, including Osun, Atiku won 20 out of 30 Local Government areas in the State, leaving his rival with 10 LGAs.

According to the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) returning officer for the election, Folashade Ogunshola, out of the 1,954,800 registered voters, 759,362 were accredited for the elections.

She announced that Atiku scored 354,366 votes while Tinubu scored 343,945 out of 756,744 total votes cast in the state.

The Candidates of the Labour Party, Pater Obi got 23,283 votes while Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) got 713 votes.

Out of 733,203 total valid votes, there were 23,541 rejected votes.

PDP candidates won all the 3 Senatorial and the 9 house of representatives seats in the state.

Agents of political parties, Adebayo Adediran, NNPP, Lanre Fadahunsi, LP, Rasaki Adeosun, APC and Hashim Abioye of PDP expressed satisfaction with the process and commended INEC for the hitch free exercise.

Osun is one of the South-West States governed by the PDP. The other is Oyo.