The margin between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) has narrowed down to 7,915 votes. The neck and…

The margin between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) has narrowed down to 7,915 votes.

The neck and neck between the parties has been on since collation of the governorship results started a couple of hours ago.

After the 28th Local Government Area collation, Nasir Gawuna of the APC had secured 524,207 votes while NNPP’s Abba Bichi Yusuf trailed with 516,292 votes.