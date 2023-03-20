BREAKING: APC wins Ebonyi gov’ship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the 2023 governorship election in…

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the 2023 governorship election in Ebonyi State.

Nwifuru who is the present Speaker, State House of Assembly scored a total votes of 199,131.

He is followed by the candidate of the Peoples Democrstic Party (PDP), Mr. Ifeanyichukwuma Odii, who polled 80,191 votes.

The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof Bernard Odo, came third with a total of 52,189 votes.

“I Prof. Charles Igwe due here declare that Nwifuru Francis having satisfy the processes due hereby declared him winner and is returned elected,” the INEC returning officer declared.

Prof. Igwe announced the results at about 2:30 pm. This came 48 hours after a contentious argument at the INEC collation center in Abakiliki.

Daily Trust gathered that results from Ikwo, Ezza North and Ishielu local government areas generated arguments at the collation centre.

The arguments were between the state agent of PDP, Barr. Mudi Erhinedu and that of APC, Hon. Austin Umahi.

However, the state agent of APGA, Sen. Emmanuel Onwe, refused to sign the result while that of PDP did.