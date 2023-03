Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto, Ahmed Aliyu, has been declared winner of the 2023 elections. Aliyu defeated Sa’idu Umar Ubandoma,…

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto, Ahmed Aliyu, has been declared winner of the 2023 elections.

Aliyu defeated Sa’idu Umar Ubandoma, his Peoples Democratic (PDP) rival.

Prof Armiya’u Hamisu the returning officer, said APC candidate polled 453,661 votes while the PDP candidate got 404,632 votes.

