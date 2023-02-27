APC sweeps ex-Gov Egwu out of Senate after two terms

Former Governor of Ebonyi State, Senator Sam Egwu, has lost his bid to return to the Senate for a third term. The All Progressive Congress…

The All Progressive Congress (APC) won all the National Assembly positions in Ebonyi North Senatorial District.

Egwu who is the incumbent Senator representing the zone under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), lost to a former State Chairman of PDP, Barr. Peter Onyekachi Nwebonyi

Nwebonyi was last night declared winner as the Senator-elect for Ebonyi North Senatorial district by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Nwebonyi scored a total of 65,863 votes, his closest opponent, Ejiofor Vincent Chukwu of Labour Party scored 42,283, while Egwu came a distant third with 26,569 votes.

The report was announced by the INEC Returning Officer for Ebonyi North Senatorial Zone, Professor Nwogo Ajuka Obasi, at the INEC Office in Abakaliki Local Government.

Also, a former State Chairman of the APC, Eze Nwachukwu Eze defeated his Labour Party and PDP opponents to win the Ebonyi/Ohaukwu Federal Constituency seat

He garnered 22794 votes to beat his closest challenger, Ndubuisi Agbo of Labour who polled 14,168 votes

The candidate of the PDP, Victor, Aleke garnered 11,611 votes to place third in the election.