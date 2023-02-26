✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To View Result Details (Source:INEC)
Click Here To View Result Details (Source:INEC)
News

BREAKING: APC loses all LGAs declared so far in El-Rufai’s Kaduna

In what could easily pass for a shocker, the All Progressives Congress (APC) failed to secure victory in the Local Government Area (LGA) results of…

In what could easily pass for a shocker, the All Progressives Congress (APC) failed to secure victory in the Local Government Area (LGA) results of the Presidential elections which held on Saturday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared results of four LGAs at its state collation center.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party split the results equally.

Below are the results announced before collation was postponed till 9am on Monday.

Giwa

APC – 19,922
PDP – 22,302
LP – 565
NNPP – 3,114

Kaura 

APC – 1,847
PDP – 7,847
LP – 25,744
NNPP – 320

Kajuru

APC – 3,940
PDP – 9,253
LP – 14,875
NNPP – 1,221

Makarfi

APC -13,767
PDP – 22,098
LP – 759
NNPP -5,219

Urgent News: Dollars can now be earned legitimately by Nigerians, our client acquired a premium domain for $1000 and profited $17,000 in 4 weeks, lets show you how to start earning too. Click here to start.

More Stories