APC leading with over 175k votes In Ondo guber election

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the ongoing gubernatorial election in Ondo State, is leading by a wide margin.
According to results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Aiyedatiwa had polled a total of 259,851 votes ahead of his closest rival, Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who has 81,031 votes so far, leaving a margin of 178,820 votes.
There are just five Local Government Areas (LGAs) where results have not been declared.
Final collation commenced at the INEC office in Akure, the state capital, around 12: 35 am.
Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Lokoja, Prof Olayemi Akinwunmi, is the Returning Officer of the exercise.
The 13 LGAs where results have so far been announced are:
Ifedore LGA
APC – 14,157
PDP – 5,897
Total Register Voters – 83,831
Valid Votes – 20,438
Rejected Votes – 560
Accredited voters – 21,024
Total Vote cast – 20,998
Ondo East
APC – 8163
PDP – 2843
Registered Voters – 52,274
Accredited Voters – 1,1864
Total Valid Votes -1,1544
Rejected Votes – 308
Total Votes Cast – 1,1852
Ile Oluji/Okeigbo
APC – 16, 600
PDP – 4,442
Total Registered Voters – 81954
Valid Votes – 21,454
Rejected Votes – 541
Accredited voters – 22,256
Total Votes cast – 21,995
Idanre
APC – 9114
PDP – 8940
Registered Voters – 91392
Accredited Voters – 19712
Total Valid Votes -18430
Rejected Votes – 748
Total Votes Cast – 19178
Irele
APC – 17,117
PDP – 6,601
Total Registered Voters – 78,982
Valid Votes – 24,031
Rejected Votes – 718
Accredited voters – 24,772
Total Votes cast – 24,749
Akoko Southwest
APC – 2,9700
PDP – 5,517
Registered Voters – 11638
Accredited Voters – 36300
Total Valid Votes -35700
Rejected Votes – 5,225
Total Votes Cast – 36225
Owo
APC – 31,914
PDP – 4,740
Total Registered Voters – 143,751
Valid Votes – 37,334
Rejected Votes – 983
Accredited voters – 38,340
Total Votes cast – 38,317
Ondo West
APC – 20755
PDP – 6387
Registered Voters – 19,66
Accredited Voters – 314186
Total Valid Votes – 31382
Akoko South – East
APC – 12,140
PDP – 2,692
Total Registered Voters – 41,978
Valid Votes – 14,988
Rejected Votes – 160
Accredited voters – 15,150
Total Votes cast – 15,148
Akoko Northwest
APC – 25010
PDP – 5502
Registered Voters – 8,4908
Accredited Voters – 3,1263
Total Valid Votes – 30805
Rejected Votes – 309
Total Votes Cast – 31114
Ose
APC – 16,555
PDP – 4,472
Total Registered Voters – 78,307
Valid Votes – 21,265
Rejected Votes – 342
Accredited voters – 21,661
Total Votes cast – 21,607
Akure South
APC – 32969
PDP – 17926
Registered Voters – 3,14709
Accredited Voters – 54670
Total Valid Votes – 52991
Rejected Votes – 1651
Total Votes Cast – 54642
Akoko North East
APC – 25,657
PDP – 5,072
Total Registered Voters – 93,285
Valid Votes – 31,182
Rejected Votes – 515
Accredited voters – 31,734
Total Votes cast – 31,697