APC leading with over 175k votes In Ondo guber election

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the ongoing gubernatorial election in Ondo State, is leading by a wide margin.

According to results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Aiyedatiwa had polled a total of 259,851 votes ahead of his closest rival, Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who has 81,031 votes so far, leaving a margin of 178,820 votes.

There are just five Local Government Areas (LGAs) where results have not been declared.

Final collation commenced at the INEC office in Akure, the state capital, around 12: 35 am.

Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Lokoja, Prof Olayemi Akinwunmi, is the Returning Officer of the exercise.

The 13 LGAs where results have so far been announced are:

Ifedore LGA

APC – 14,157

PDP – 5,897

Total Register Voters – 83,831

Valid Votes – 20,438

Rejected Votes – 560

Accredited voters – 21,024

Total Vote cast – 20,998

Ondo East

APC – 8163

PDP – 2843

Registered Voters – 52,274

Accredited Voters – 1,1864

Total Valid Votes -1,1544

Rejected Votes – 308

Total Votes Cast – 1,1852

Ile Oluji/Okeigbo

APC – 16, 600

PDP – 4,442

Total Registered Voters – 81954

Valid Votes – 21,454

Rejected Votes – 541

Accredited voters – 22,256

Total Votes cast – 21,995

Idanre

APC – 9114

PDP – 8940

Registered Voters – 91392

Accredited Voters – 19712

Total Valid Votes -18430

Rejected Votes – 748

Total Votes Cast – 19178

Irele

APC – 17,117

PDP – 6,601

Total Registered Voters – 78,982

Valid Votes – 24,031

Rejected Votes – 718

Accredited voters – 24,772

Total Votes cast – 24,749

Akoko Southwest

APC – 2,9700

PDP – 5,517

Registered Voters – 11638

Accredited Voters – 36300

Total Valid Votes -35700

Rejected Votes – 5,225

Total Votes Cast – 36225

Owo

APC – 31,914

PDP – 4,740

Total Registered Voters – 143,751

Valid Votes – 37,334

Rejected Votes – 983

Accredited voters – 38,340

Total Votes cast – 38,317

Ondo West

APC – 20755

PDP – 6387

Registered Voters – 19,66

Accredited Voters – 314186

Total Valid Votes – 31382

Akoko South – East

APC – 12,140

PDP – 2,692

Total Registered Voters – 41,978

Valid Votes – 14,988

Rejected Votes – 160

Accredited voters – 15,150

Total Votes cast – 15,148

Akoko Northwest

APC – 25010

PDP – 5502

Registered Voters – 8,4908

Accredited Voters – 3,1263

Total Valid Votes – 30805

Rejected Votes – 309

Total Votes Cast – 31114

Ose

APC – 16,555

PDP – 4,472

Total Registered Voters – 78,307

Valid Votes – 21,265

Rejected Votes – 342

Accredited voters – 21,661

Total Votes cast – 21,607

Akure South

APC – 32969

PDP – 17926

Registered Voters – 3,14709

Accredited Voters – 54670

Total Valid Votes – 52991

Rejected Votes – 1651

Total Votes Cast – 54642

Akoko North East

APC – 25,657

PDP – 5,072

Total Registered Voters – 93,285

Valid Votes – 31,182

Rejected Votes – 515

Accredited voters – 31,734

Total Votes cast – 31,697