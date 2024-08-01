✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
PHOTOS: APC Headquarters Burnt Down In Jigawa

Headquarters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State is currently on fire. The secretariat was torched during the violence that broke out…

Headquarters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State is currently on fire.

The secretariat was torched during the violence that broke out in the protest against hunger.

Aggrieved youths had stormed the facility in Dutse, the state capital, where they destroyed bill boards and other publicity materials before burning down the building.

They also burnt vehicles that were parked within the premises.

The violence spread to some other parts of the state as armed youths broke lose despite efforts of security operatives to contain them.

In Birnin Kudu, where some persons sustained injuries, the State Fertilizer Store and Grains Store were all vandalized and looted by the hoodlums, while the store of the state Agricultural Supply Company (JASCO) in Gumel was also attacked.

The mob also attacked residence of the House of Representatives member representing Gumel, Gagarawa and Maigarati, as well as the residence of the APC Zonal Vice Chairman.

See pictures below:

