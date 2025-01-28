Another tanker explodes in Niger

Another fuel-laden tanker has exploded at Kusogbogi in Agaie Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State.

Daily Trust reports that the scene of the incident is a boundary between Agaie and Lapai LGAs.

Sources told our correspondent that the disaster happened around 6pm on Tuesday but no life was lost.

A resident of Lapai, Mallam Mahmud Abubakar, said the tanker fell and engulfed in fire while trying to overtake another truck.

Abubakar further revealed that a tanker exploded on the spot last week.

While attributing Tuesday’s incident to overspeeding and loss of control, he said last week’s explosion occurred when the tanker rammed into a stationary truck packed by the road, causing both trucks to burn.

Daily Trust earlier reported that a devastating fuel tanker explosion that occurred over a week ago at Dikko in Gurara LGA of Niger State, left at least 98 person dead, with many others severely injured.

The tragedy occurred when residents gathered to collect spilled fuel, which suddenly ignited, causing a massive blast.

In response to the disaster, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu directed that 20 victims be transferred to Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital for advanced medical care.