The Nollywood community has once again been thrown into mourning following the death of Murphy Afolabi.

Afolabi died less than 24 hours after news broke on the death of Saint Obi, another Nollywood star.

The death of the thespian, who was popular in the Yoruba movie sector, was announced on the verified Instagram page of another movie star, Odunlade Adekola.

Adekola posted the picture of Afolabi with the caption, “Jesus Christ, we lost Murphy.’

The famous Nigerian actor was born in Osun State. He hailed from Osogbo town.

The actor who clocked 49 last week attended Ire Polytechnic, Osun, where he studied movie production, mass communications and Theatre Arts.

His first film project was a movie titled ‘Ifa Olokun’. However, he gained spotlight due to his role in movies like ‘Owowunmi,’ ‘Jimi Bendel’ and ‘Mafi Wonmi.’ He featured in over 60 movies.

