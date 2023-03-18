BREAKING: Another popular Maiduguri market on fire

Biu Central Market, the second largest market in Maiduguri, Borno State, is currently on fire. This is coming barely two weeks after the largest market…

Biu Central Market, the second largest market in Maiduguri, Borno State, is currently on fire.

This is coming barely two weeks after the largest market in the town, Monday Market, was razed down and over 10,000 shops burnt.

Our correspondent saw traders, who did not open because of elections, rushing to the scene as smoke billowed into the sky.

Some sections of Biu Central Market were razed while voting exercise was on.

Vice chairman of Civilian JTF in Biu, Aliyu Isa, said they were alerted of the outbreak around 9:00am.

He said it took the effort of good Samaritans and fire service to subdue the inferno.

“It’s has actually disrupted elections in some parts of the town but people later returned to cast their votes,” he said.

Isa said the fire largely consumed the section of the market where timbers are sold.