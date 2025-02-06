Anambra lawmaker kidnapped on Christmas eve found dead

Justice Azuka, lawmaker representing Onitsha-North state constituency in Anambra state House of Assembly, has been found dead.
The decomposing body of Azuka, who was abducted on the eve of Christmas in 2024, was discovered on the 2nd Niger Bridge, still in Anambra, on Thursday.
The deceased was heading to celebrate the Yuletide with family members when gunmen abducted him at Ugwunakpamkpa, Inland Town, Onitsha.
However, security operatives who were investigating his kidnap arrested some suspects who took them to where the Labour Party member’s corpse was found.
When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the development.
“Our men are recovering the corpse now. And I think they should be on their way now bringing the corpse here (state police headquarters, Amawbia). We will break the news as soon as the corpse arrive here”, SP Ikenga said
Asked to give details about how the corpse was found, he said, “I want my CP (Commissioner of police) himself to speak on it. Just wait, he will brief the press on it.”
Azuka is the second serving lawmaker in Anambra to be killed in the last two years.
Okey Okoye, popularly known as Okey Di Ok who hailed from Aguata, hometown of Governor Charles Soludo, was abducted, beheaded while his corpse was abandoned by the roadside.
Insecurity has been on the rise in the South East despite efforts of the government and security agencies to check the ugly trend.
