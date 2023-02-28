BREAKING: Alhassan Doguwa arrested at Kano airport

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa has been arrested by the police for his alleged role in the killing of…

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa has been arrested by the police for his alleged role in the killing of several persons and burning of the secretariat of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) during the just concluded polls.

The police had confirmed that at least three persons were killed when the campaign secretariat of the NNPP in Tudunwada was set ablaze.

Two persons burnt to death during the crisis that broke out during the collation of the results of the Doguwa/Tudunwada House of Representatives election, which Doguwa was eventually declared to have won.

A credible source in the police formation told our correspondent that Doguwa was picked up at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport while about to board a flight to Abuja.

The source said that the report from the police leadership in Tudunwada stated that Doguwa personally led the thugs that set ablaze the NNPP secretariat where at least two persons were burnt to death.

“He also used the pistol of his orderly and fired and several persons. So we have arrested him in connection to murder and arson.”

“He is currently cooling off in the state Criminal Investigation Department,” the source, who is very familiar with the investigation and asked not to be named, said.

The spokesman of the Kano Police Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, did not respond to call to his number.

Earlier, Doguwa had in a press briefing with journalists hours before his arrest denied any culpability and said he learnt that police were looking for him but he had not received any formal invitation.

He also denied allegations that he shot at several individuals in the fracas that broke out, saying he does not own a gun neither does he know how to fire one.

“I never held a gun. I don’t even know how to hold a gun. I also never held any weapon throughout the election,” he said.

He however said the crisis started when NNPP supporters came with the mindset of burning the INEC office and were repelled by supporters of APC.