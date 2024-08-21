Abducted Sokoto monarch dies in captivity

The District Head of Gatawa in Sokoto State, Isa Muhammad Bawa, who was abducted alongside his son and brother 25 days ago, has reportedly died…

The District Head of Gatawa in Sokoto State, Isa Muhammad Bawa, who was abducted alongside his son and brother 25 days ago, has reportedly died in captivity.

Multiple sources confirmed the development to our correspondent on Wednesday.

A resident of Gatawa, Mahe Mukhtar, said the death was confirmed by the office of the deceased and there was a condolence message from the member representing Isa-Sabon Birni federal constituency on the death.

Cousin of the victim, who is the Magajin Garin Sabon Birni, Shuaibu Gwanda Gobir, also confirmed his death to our reporter.

“It is true that Sarkin is dead. He died yesterday around 5:53pm,” he said

According to him, a prominent traditional ruler in Shinkafi called and informed them about his death.

“The traditional ruler sent someone to the bandits’ den to further negotiate the release of the monarch, his son and brother.

“Upon arrival, he saw the dead body of Sarkin lying on the ground. He then isolated himself from the bandits and called the traditional ruler that no money should be sent because Sarkin is dead.

“Our brothers and one of our uncles were about to go and deliver the money as well as the motorcycles demanded by the bandits but the traditional ruler asked us not to let them go because our monarch is dead,” he said

Gwanda-Gobir added that the family of the deceased had been trying to talk to him but but his abductors kept telling them he could not talk because he was suffering from catarrh.

“They however, linked them with his son, Kabiru who is also in captivity who said his father was in isolation because of sickness. I am sure they dictated to him what to tell them,” he said

Similarly, one of the persons privy to the negotiation who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the monarch was not killed but died from an ailment.

“They would not kill him because they don’t want to miss the huge amount of money they put on his head,” he said

Another cousin of the monarch who spoke on condition of anonymity said the bandits “have even told us where to pick his corpse.”

Speaking on the development, Hon. Aminu Boza, member representing Sabon Birni (North), said negotiation was reached with bandits for the released of the Emir when suddenly the news of his murder was broke.

“We have agreed on N60m and brand new Motorcycles as ransom. What delayed the delivery was the specification of the motorcycles demanded which is popularly known as Boko Haram.

“We have gotten the motorcycles today but unfortunately the bandits did not call the person they were communicating with. They normally call twice in day; 8am and 5pm but today, they have not called throughout.

When contacted the spokesman of the Sokoto Police Command, ASP Ahmed Rufa’i, said he was not aware of the development.

Some days ago, a video of the monarch in blood stained cloth with his hands tied went viral on social media.