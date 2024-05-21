✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

BREAKING: ’40’ shot dead as bandits sack Plateau community

Bandits in their numbers reportedly attacked Zurak village in Bashar District of Wase local government area of Plateau State, killing more than 40 persons, including vigilantes.

According to residents of the community, the incident occurred around 5: pm, on Monday, when people were going about their normal activities.

The residents said but they could not immediately report the incident due to the poor communication network in the area.

According to Sahpi’i Sambo, a youth leader in the area, who also confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, the bandits arrived at the community on motorcycles – two on a bike – with sophisticated weapons and started shooting sporadically.

He said “More than 40 people were killed while many injured. Residents of the village have fled to neighbouring communities for cover. As of yesterday, security personnel had not yet arrived at the community. It was deadly,” Sambo said.

Spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Alabo Alfred, had not responded to inquiry by our correspondent as of the time of filing this report.

