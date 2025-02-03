BREAKING: 4 gunned down as Kano residents, security operatives clash over demolition

Four people have allegedly been killed in Rimin Auzinawa, Ungogo Local Government Area of Kano State, following a violent clash with security operatives over demolition of properties.

The victims were reportedly shot dead by security personnel after residents retaliated against the destruction of their buildings.

Sources revealed that the demolished structures—mostly residential buildings under construction estimated at 40—had been previously marked by the Kano Urban Planning and Development Authority (KNUPDA).

The land in question reportedly belongs to Bayero University, Kano (BUK).

A resident affected by the demolition, who spoke on condition of anonymity, claimed that KNUPDA had earlier cleared the properties, confirming they were not on the university land.

“We resolved all issues with KNUPDA. They assured us our properties were not within BUK land. But on Sunday night, officials of KNUPDA, security operatives arrived and demolished the buildings.

“When people resisted, security forces opened fire, killing four individuals who have now been buried. It’s a tragic situation,” the source said.

Efforts to get an official response from KNUPDA were unsuccessful, as the agency’s managing director was unreachable.

When our correspondent visited KNUPDA’s office, it was found largely deserted, with a staff member attributing the absence of key officials to fear of reprisals.

“There is tension in the office. That’s why the car parks are empty and no senior officials are present. Only junior staff are here, with no clear directive on what to do,” the official said.

A senior KNUPDA director, the only high-ranking official available, insisted the demolition was not carried out by KNUPDA, but rather by a task force from the Ministry of Land and Physical Planning.

An official from the ministry, also speaking anonymously, confirmed that the land belongs to BUK and assured that the government would soon issue an official statement.