2024 budget will be extended to June 2025 –Akpabio

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio has disclosed that the lifespan of the 2024 budget will be extended to June 25, 2025.

He stated this in his opening remark during the presentation of the 2025 Appropriation Bill by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the joint sitting of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

According to him, the 2024 budget performance was 50% for Capital Expenditure and 48% for Recurrent.

President Tinubu was at the National Assembly to present the N47.9 trillion 2025 Appropriation Bill for consideration and passage.

More details later…