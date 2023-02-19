Brake failure triggers multiple crashes on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

At least eight passengers were injured in multiple crashes along Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Sunday. The crashes which occurred at the Kara bridge along the highway…

At least eight passengers were injured in multiple crashes along Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Sunday.

The crashes which occurred at the Kara bridge along the highway involved 35 passengers out of nine sustained injuries.

Worries as container accidents kill dozens in Lagos

Ojuelegba accident: Sanwo-Olu orders speedy trial of truck owner, driver

Our correspondent gathered that the first accident occurred at about 3:45am, the second crash at 5am, while the one third accident occurred at 6:45am, all the Kara bridge.

The Spokesman of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Okpe said 35 persons and 14 seven vehicles were involved in the crash.

She blamed the crash on brake failure and speeding on the part of one of the trucks.

Okpe explained that the injured victims of the three crashes were taken to accident emergency center Ojota for medical attention.

She quoted the Sector Commander FRSC in Ogun State, Umar Ahmed to have cautioned motorists especially drivers of the articulated vehicles on the dangers of brake failure , indiscriminate parking on a busy expressway.

“The sector commander advised drivers to carry out vehicle parade every morning before embark on any trip , do the needful and obey simple rules and regulations. He also wishes the injured victims speedy recovery,” the FRSC spokesman said.