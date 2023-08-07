Brain Drain: Nigeria needs local production of lab tools – NBTE

The Executive Secretary, National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Prof. Idris Bugaje, says Nigeria should tap into opportunities of indigenous production and fabrication of laboratory…

The Executive Secretary, National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Prof. Idris Bugaje, says Nigeria should tap into opportunities of indigenous production and fabrication of laboratory equipment, tools and resources.

He said doing so would not only help to conserve foreign exchange and reduce brain drain but also improve their availability in polytechnics.

Bugaja who stated this during a workshop on intervention for the development of engineering laboratories for polytechnics organised by LiviaSoft in Abuja, also lamented the state of poor state of laboratories in polytechnics in the country.

Represented by the Chief Admin Officer (Liaison), Bello Abdulhakeem, the NBTE boss said the poor state of the nation’s laboratories had negatively and technically affected the performance of graduates and the country’s technical development.

In his remark, Chief Executive Officer, LiviaSoft Technologies, Dr Bobga Danjuma, called for a review of polytechnic curriculum, saying the workshop was organised to prepare polytechnic graduates for the labour market.

While noting the goal of the workshop was to link polytechnic students to the industries, Danjuma said students from the six geopolitical zones were picked to participate in the two-day workshop.

