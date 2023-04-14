Brain drain: Many qualified doctors still unemployed in Nigeria – NMA

The president of the Nigerian Medical Association, Uche Rowland Ojinmah, says despite the brain drain in the health sector, many qualified doctors in Nigeria…

The president of the Nigerian Medical Association, Uche Rowland Ojinmah, says despite the brain drain in the health sector, many qualified doctors in Nigeria are still not employed.

He was speaking on the exodus of Nigerian medical practitioners leaving the country for greener pastures abroad.

A bill, sponsored by a member of the House of Representatives, Ganiyu Johnson, proposing a mandatory five-year work in Nigeria by Nigerian doctors before being given a full practising licence, had passed the second reading.

However, Ojinmah, while appearing on Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, on Wednesday, said notwithstanding the high number of medical practitioners leaving Nigeria, there were still many doctors unemployed in the country.

“Even based on the fact that doctors are leaving, some are still not employed and there is a story of one-for-one policy that they will start replacing those that leave immediately.

“Meanwhile, the policy has been on the drawing board for months and nothing is happening,”

He urged the government not to cut the head off to cure a headache, stressing that jobs and good remuneration should be given to the many doctors still seeking employment in the country.”