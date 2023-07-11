Brain drain: FG urged to improve wages, conditions of service

The President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr Tasiu Wudil, has said that the federal government needs to look into the wages and…

Speaking during the maiden Engineer Charles Mbanefo Memorial Lecture organised by NSE, Abuja branch, Wudil noted that the phenomenon termed “japa” would deprive Nigeria’s struggling economy and in turn affect economic development thereby leading to low productivity and total absence of skilled workers in many sectors.

He said this would further make the country less attractive for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and significantly drag economic growth.

He explained that, “For long-term gains, it is good to allow our professionals to go out and get more knowledge that will boost and impact our economy. And when the government and other stakeholders create an enabling environment, they will come back and positively impact the economy.”

On her part, a former United Nations Special Rapporteur on Trafficking in Persons, who was the guest lecturer, Prof Joy Ngozi Ezeilo, recommended Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) to identify and negotiate with some countries on skills were targeted to transfer skills and work exchange for engineers within an agreed framework.

