Brace up for fresh electricity tariff hike, FG tells Nigerians 

The Federal Government says plans are ongoing to increase electricity tariffs “over the next few months”.

It, however, said that the planned increase needed to be balanced by subsidies for less-affluent electricity users.

Bloomberg quoted the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Energy, Olu Verheijen, as giving this hint at the Africa Heads of State Energy Summit in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, where Nigeria presented a $32 billion plan to expand electricity connections by 2030.

SPONSOR AD

According to the presidential aide, Nigeria is trying to resolve the transition to a cost-efficient but cost-reflective tariff to attract private investors.

Tinubu affirms Nigeria’s commitment to improved electricity

FCT electricity consumers seek quick relocation of transmission tower

She said: “One of the key challenges we’re looking to resolve over the next few months is transitioning to a cost-efficient but cost-reflective tariff.

“So the sector generates revenue required to attract private capital, while also protecting the poor and vulnerable.”

Last year, the federal government approved a threefold increase in electricity tariff for customers under the Band A classification.

The fresh move to raise tariffs comes amid mounting pressure from Nigeria’s debt-burdened electricity distribution companies for tariffs to be cost-reflective so they can improve their finances.