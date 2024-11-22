BPP starts electronic procurement, bars contractors from premises

The Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) has announced plans to implement an electronic procurement system to enhance efficiency and transparency in its operations.

The agency also revealed a ban on contractors visiting its premises, a move intended to reduce disruptions and ensure smooth work flow.

Olusegun Omotola, the outgoing acting director-general of the BPP, disclosed this during the handover ceremony to the new Director-General Adedokun Adebowale.

Omotola said the influx of contractors seeking to follow up on requests for “no-objection” certificates had transformed the Bureau into what he described as a “marketplace.”

The ban, he explained, has restored the calm and focus required for the bureau to function as a serious-minded institution.

Adebowale, in his inaugural address, pledged to build on the existing reforms by introducing a fully electronic procurement system.

He emphasised that this system would significantly reduce, if not eliminate, the need for physical interactions, thereby addressing long-standing challenges faced by the bureau in fulfilling its mandate.

“Under my leadership, the BPP will evolve into an agency that facilitates sustainable development. Our immediate priority will be to deliver a robust electronic procurement system to this government,” Adebowale said.

Established in June 2007 through the enactment of its enabling Act, the BPP is tasked with ensuring transparency in the public procurement processes of the federal government.