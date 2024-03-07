Boy kills uncle while playing with grandpa’s gun in Bayelsa

A 15-year-old boy has shot his mother’s younger brother while playing with his grandfather’s hunting gun at Ogbotobo community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of…

A 15-year-old boy has shot his mother’s younger brother while playing with his grandfather’s hunting gun at Ogbotobo community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

It was learnt that the incident which occurred on Wednesday, left the entire community in mourning, as the uncle later died at a medical facility where he was rushed for treatment.

Sources from the community told Daily Trust that the young boy was fond of using his grandfather’s gun to play with neighbours.

Nollywood stars, fans celebrate Pete Edochie at 77

Bandits invade Kaduna Pry School, shoot Pupil, abduct dozens

A close neighbour of the family said that the grandpa, Mr. Jamaica Konbofawei, had loaded the gun the previous night when he heard movement of animals close to their compound.

After he could not get any animals, he forgot to remove the cartridge from the gun.

The following morning, the boy reportedly took the gun and pulled the trigger, shooting his uncle in the process.

“The command is on it please,” the police spokesman in Bayelsa State, ASP Musa Muhammed, replied in a WhatsApp message when contacted by our correspondent.