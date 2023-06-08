Boy killed after stealing from demolished Kano structures

A boy has been reported killed by a truck and many others injured during the demolition of structures at the Eid-Ground in Kano metropolis. City…

A boy has been reported killed by a truck and many others injured during the demolition of structures at the Eid-Ground in Kano metropolis.

City & Crime gathered that the incident happened when thugs invaded the place to loot from the debris of the demolished structures.

Witnesses said the boy was taking iron rods and doors from the place when a vehicle knocked him to death.

A witness said, “We were standing here when the boy and others came out with roofing sheets, iron rods and doors. We didn’t know who was pursuing them. They were many but he was unlucky as a trailer ran over him and he died instantly.”

It was also gathered that another person was feared dead and many others injured when the remains of the buildings collapsed on them while trying to remove iron rods.

Spokesman of the Kano State Police Command, Abdullahi Kiyawa, who disclosed this to newsmen, said they had arrested 49 suspects with items suspected to be from the demolished structures.

He said, “Some of the recovered items are three flashy doors, flashy windows, four air conditioners, eight pieces of iron doors and 16 heavy duty hammers.”

