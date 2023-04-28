Bournemouth keep Southampton at bottom of table with win

A goal from Marcus Tavernier secured Bournemouth a 1-0 win over Southampton and pile on more misery on interim boss Ruben Selles, whose side remain…

A goal from Marcus Tavernier secured Bournemouth a 1-0 win over Southampton and pile on more misery on interim boss Ruben Selles, whose side remain rock bottom in the Premier League.

Gary O’Neil’s squad leapfrogged West Ham United into 14th place with 36 points from 33 games, seven points clear of the drop zone.

Southampton, who have won just six times this season and played for most of the night like a team destined for relegation, are six points adrift of the safety zone with only five games remaining,

Bournemouth dominated possession and were finally rewarded for their hard work in the 50th minute when Tavernier broke the deadlock.