    Boulter sets up Gauff meeting in Montreal

    British number one Katie Boulter sailed through her opening match to set up a second-round meeting with Coco Gauff at the WTA National Bank Open…

    British number one Katie Boulter sailed through her opening match to set up a second-round meeting with Coco Gauff at the WTA National Bank Open in Montreal.

    The 27-year-old ended the home hopes of Canadian wildcard Rebecca Marino with a 6-3 6-1 win in an hour and six minutes.

    World number 72 Boulter is yet to drop a set in Canada after previously easing through two qualification rounds. Sixth seed Gauff had a first-round bye, but fellow American Venus Williams lost 6-2 7-5 to compatriot Madison Keys.

    Williams, 43, saved seven match points to break serve at 5-4 down in the second set but Keys immediately broke back before finally converting a ninth match point overall to serve out for the win.

