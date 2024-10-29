✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Boulter makes light work of Hong Kong opener

katie boulter
Britain’s Katie Boulter made light work of Japan’s Aoi Ito to reach the second round of the Hong Kong Open.

Second seed Boulter beat world number 156 6-4 6-4.

Boulter has enjoyed a career-best season, winning two WTA Tour titles and reaching a high of 27 in the world rankings.

The 28-year-old thanked the crowd afterwards for their support, saying she “needed a push” after playing in the semi-finals in Tokyo just three days earlier.

“It’s at the end of a long season and I am trying to push my body and myself as much as possible,” she said.

Boulter will face China’s Wang Xiyu for a place in the quarter-finals.

