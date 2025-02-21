Borno: Ward executives suspend PDP state secretary

The Borno State Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Aliyu Abubakar Aliyu, has been suspended by members of his ward, Zarawuyaku Ward in Biu Local Government Area (LGA).

The ward’s Executive Council, led by its chairman, Yunusa Mohammed, accused Aliyu of engaging in anti-party activities and failing to possess a Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC).

During an emergency meeting, 13 out of the 17 ward executives signed a resolution passing a vote of no confidence in the state secretary.

The leadership further alleged that Aliyu failed to mobilise voters or participate in party rallies during the 2023 general elections.

“Having reviewed the Presidential and National Assembly elections of 25th February 2023, as well as the governorship and State House of Assembly elections of 11th March 2023, we observed with utmost dismay that Aliyu Abubakar Aliyu, the PDP State Secretary, worked against the party’s success in Zarawuyaku Ward,” the statement read.

“It is on record that he engaged in anti-party activities, failed to mobilise voters, and did not participate in party rallies as required under Section 11, Subsections 1 and 2 of the PDP constitution. He also failed to pay his annual subscription fee and does not possess a PVC registered in Zarawuyaku Ward, as stipulated in Section 8, Subsection 9 of the PDP Constitution (2017, as amended).

“The Zarawuyaku Ward Party Executives hereby suspend Aliyu Abubakar Aliyu as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party in Zarawuyaku Ward, Biu LGA, effective immediately.

“This suspension is in line with the provisions of Section 59, Subsections 1(D) and (F) of the PDP Constitution (2017, as amended), which empower ward executives to take disciplinary action against erring members.”

Efforts to reach Aliyu for comments were unsuccessful, as his phone was switched off.