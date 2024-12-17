Borno unveils AI bootcamp to prepare students for jobs 

Flagging off the AI Bootcamp training in Maiduguri on Monday, the CEO of Maxzeeton Technology, Abdullahi Usman Abbati, said the training is for three months, and would provide an opportunity to empower participants with knowledge and skills to apply AI to real-world problems.

“You are the stars of this programme. Approach it with curiosity and open minds. Remember, every great innovation started as a simple idea. Your ideas can be the next big thing.

“Artificial Intelligence is no longer a concept for the future. It is a tool that is transforming industries and solving humanity’s greatest challenges. The young minds in this room have the power to use it to create solutions for their schools, communities, and beyond,” he said.

He urged all stakeholders, including Maxzeeton, BICTDA, and schools, to sustain efforts to nurture young talent by providing resources and mentorship.

He commended the Executive Secretary of BICTDA, Kabir Wanori, for his visionary leadership in promoting technology education in Borno.

He also praised Governor Babagana Umara Zulum for prioritising technology development at both state and local government levels, describing it as a gateway to opportunities for communities to connect and thrive in the digital economy.

“Maxzeeton Technology Firm is a leading provider of software development, IT consultancy, telecommunication services, and CCTV surveillance systems. Its academy also trains students, graduates, and individuals in specialised IT fields.

“The bootcamp, which will run for several days, is part of Maxzeeton’s broader commitment to fostering innovation and digital literacy among youth in Borno State,” he added.

He said at the end of the programme, a Hack-a-thon competition would be organised and the winners would smile home with awards.

Earlier, Wanori said that the programme represented a crucial step towards equipping young minds with the knowledge and skills they needed to navigate the rapidly evolving world of technology.

“At BICTDA, we believe that investing in the education and empowerment of our youth is the foundation for a prosperous and innovative future,” he said.

One of the participants, Almustapha Kabir Matazu, expressed enthusiasm about learning new skills in AI and other technological fields during the programme.

“This training is a great deal as the world is driven towards technological transformation. It will also help many of us to discover our potential,” he said.

The theme of the programme is “Empowering Ideas, Empowering Communities”.