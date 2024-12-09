✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Borno to roll out fresh 650 e-vehicles

img 20241209 125005 745@ 1320361138
    By Hamisu Kabir Matazu, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum, says he will roll out another fleet of 50 electric buses, 100 e- cars and 500 e-tricycles to provide a cost-effective, sustainable and eco-friendly future.

The governor disclosed this while presenting the 2025 budget at the State House of Assembly in Maiduguri on Monday.

The governor noted that the e-vehicles would ensure transits from the current combustion mass transit system to zero emission electric powered vehicles in the state.

“This will further alleviate our citizens’ financial burden, address pressing environmental concerns and create more jobs to our citizens,” he said.

He said the 50 electric taxis and 57 metro buses deployed so far had assisted in easing transport costs and alleviating the suffering of masses in the state.

Daily Trust reports that the drivers of the electric taxis charge N100 per passenger, and run on streets where government-subsidised buses charge N50.

The governor further revealed zero allocation in the budget for the maintenance of street lights because they are now solar powered.

