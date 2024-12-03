Borno to construct North’s first metro rail network

Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, has announced plans to construct an intra-city rail network to connect Maiduguri and its surrounding areas.

The project, once completed, will be the first of its kind to be undertaken by any of Nigeria’s 19 northern state governments.

During an inspection of proposed rail terminals and routes, the state’s Commissioner for Transport and Energy, Aliyu Mohammed Bamanga, disclosed that feasibility studies, environmental risk assessments and community consultations are in progress to ensure the project’s successful execution.

He explained that the initiative, with the potential for future expansion to cover local government areas, aims to enhance passenger and goods transportation while fostering economic growth and development across the state.

“The project will simplify transportation, revitalise the economy, create jobs, and transform the city’s transportation network,” Bamanga said.

The first phase will feature 12 designated terminals within Maiduguri, strategically linking major markets, schools, public spaces, and economically vital areas.

“This innovative rail system will provide a cost-effective, energy-efficient, and environmentally friendly transportation option for residents,” Bamanga said.

He added that it complements ongoing transport infrastructure projects, including the 113-kilometre Maiduguri East, West, and South ring road expansions connecting Auno, Molai, Polo, and Shagari low-cost communities.

Governor Zulum’s administration has also previously introduced electric and gas-powered taxis and buses at subsidised rates to alleviate transportation costs and mitigate the impact of the fuel subsidy removal.