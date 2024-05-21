✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Borno teachers on N7,000 wage irregularly employed – NUT chair

The Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) in Borno State, Comrade Garba Zali, has expressed concern over teachers receiving a low salary of…

Nigerian Union of Teachers NUT
    By Hamisu Kabir Matazu, Maiduguri

The Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) in Borno State, Comrade Garba Zali, has expressed concern over teachers receiving a low salary of N7,000, attributing it to unethical practices in employment.

The NUT chairman disclosed this on Monday during the flag-off of the second phase of training of 781 incompetent teachers from 19 LGAs, at Umar Ibn Ibrahim Elkanemi College of Education, Science and Technology, Bama.

He said the low-wage earners were employed through irregular means, such as replacing retired teachers with multiple new ones hired without proper procedures.

Zali emphasised the need for correction and reform in the education sector, especially at the primary school level.

The state Deputy Governor, Umar Usman Kadafur, assured of the government’s commitment to enhancing teacher quality and education standards.

He mentioned the allocation of funds for training programmes and initiatives to reassign untrained personnel to alternative roles to create space for qualified teachers.

The Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Engr. Lawan Wakilbe, outlined comprehensive measures to revitalise basic education in the state.

These measures include restructuring employment frameworks, conducting manpower assessments, and planning further education and development programmes for teachers.

 

