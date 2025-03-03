Borno rep, Zannah, distributes Ramadan aid packages, cash to constituents

Hon. Usman Zannah, the House of Representatives member for Kaga/Magumeri/Gubio Federal Constituency in Borno State, has distributed food items to 5,000 constituents.

The relief items included bags of rice, sugar, cartons of spaghetti, other condiments, and cash donations.

Zannah, who chairs the House Committee on the North East Development Commission (NEDC), described the annual initiative as a means of alleviating economic hardship and providing relief, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.

He said the gesture complements government efforts at all levels to promote inclusivity, ensuring that beneficiaries were selected without political or ethnic bias.

“As part of my tradition, I support my constituents with food palliatives and cash to facilitate their Ramadan iftar,” Zannah stated.

Zannah urged his constituents to remain patient and continue praying for his leadership, assuring them of his commitment to addressing key issues, including education, agricultural development, poverty alleviation, job creation, infrastructure, access to potable water, electricity supply, and security.

The chairmen of Magumeri, Gubio, and Kaga local government areas pledged continued support for Zannah’s efforts in providing democratic dividends, such as classroom construction, rural electrification, job creation, agricultural support, and healthcare services.