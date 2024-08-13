Borno lawmaker distributes 2,500 bags of wheat to constituents

Member representing Jere Federal Constituency, Borno State, Ahmed Satomi, has distributed 2,500 bags of wheat to constituents, saying he is impressed with a massive turnout…

Member representing Jere Federal Constituency, Borno State, Ahmed Satomi, has distributed 2,500 bags of wheat to constituents, saying he is impressed with a massive turnout of people working on their farms.

Flagging off the distribution on Sunday in the Maiduguri metropolis, Satomi said the gesture proceeded from one of his farms, where he engages hundreds of youths in farming.

He called on his people to embrace agriculture, the main source of income, to make them self-reliant.

“I am glad to be part of this event. Just like I promised distribution of food palliatives last week after we flagged of distribution of fertilizer. We are here today to distribute another 2,500 bags of wheat to my constituents.

“This is a routine event and we will continue to do so. Next week, we will flag off another empowerment programme for our youths and women folks.

“This food palliatives we are giving out is for targeted beneficiaries, mostly the less privileged ones irrespective of political, ethnic or religious consideration. We have been doing it all these while including to our party executives and stakeholders. But this time we are focusing on everyone in need.

“This gesture was in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive that we should all go back to our constituency and support or complement efforts of the federal and state governments in cushioning the current economic hardships in the land.

“You have seen that our Governor Babagana Zulum was in Monguno town where he distributed food and non-food items to thousands of people, and we are replicating a similar gesture here to our people in Jere Federal Constituency. Life is not easy, and we are doing everything possible within our reach in providing succour to the needy ones in the society” he said.