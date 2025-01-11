Borno launches livestock improvement, ranch settlement today

The Borno State government will today launch the Ngarannam Livestock Improvement and Ranch Settlement project to boost the agricultural and economic potential of the state.

The programme, taking place in Ngarannam, Mafa LGA, would have in attendance, the Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Mukhtar Maiha, and the Co-chair of Presidential Committee on Implementing Livestock Reforms, Prof. Attahiru Jega, among other dignitaries.

It could be recalled that Governor Zulum has recently established the Ministry of Livestock and Fishery Development to align its development strategy with the federal government’s agricultural initiatives.

He said the new ministry would focus on high-yield livestock breeds, milk production and fisheries, targeting both domestic consumption and export opportunities.

“No state government can make substantial money in livestock alone, but we believe with the right investment and political will, the sector can generate significant revenue,” he said.

He said the growing demand for milk by yogurt companies and the proximity of Maiduguri to Asian and Arab markets, are great opportunities for dairy exportation.

He assigned his deputy, Umar Kadafur, to oversee the activities of the new ministry, citing his practical experience and passion for livestock development.

Borno, recognised as one of the country’s leading producers of livestock and fish, boasts of over 700 local grazing grounds, 400 wet-season grazing areas, and 1,755 local watering points spread across its local government areas.

The governor pledged to complete the Ruga projects in Ngarannam, Mafa LGA, Gajiram in Gubio LGA, and Southern Borno, and rehabilitate existing grazing reserves, and operationalise them to support the ministry’s objectives.