Borno govt sets up c’ttee to verify ghost workers, pensioners

The Borno State Government has inaugurated a 15-member committee to investigate unpaid pensions and gratuities as well as eliminate ghost workers from its payroll, targeting 20,000 local government staff across the 27 local government areas of the state.

The committee, headed by the state Head of Service, Mallam Fannami, includes representatives from key government agencies, labour unions and professional bodies.

Fannami said the committee was tasked with ascertaining the actual number of pensioners, identifying outstanding unpaid pensions and gratuities, recommending efficient administration and payment methods, developing a quarterly tracking system for pensioners, and enhancing transparency and accountability.

“It is a committee to verify those dead and alive and stop payment of those who have passed away, so that the money will be channelled into paying some other benefits.

“It is a normal annual and biannual affairs. But this time around after the exercise, we will adopt a technology means of verifying the pensioners instead of every year gathering them in one place. We will now go to every LGA and capture them.

“This exercise will end the era of ghost workers and ensure that pensions reach rightful beneficiaries,” he said.

The committee will verify local education authority and local government staff to eliminate ghost workers, digitize the system for easy identification, identify pension recipients both living and deceased, and conduct verification across all 27 LGAs, including inaccessible areas.

Some of its members include Professor Babagana Gutti, Secretary; Organised Labour Representative: Comrade Yusuf Inuwa (Chairman, Labor Congress); Trade Union Congress Representative, Comrade Babayo Hamman (Chairman, Trade Union Congress); Hajjiya Maryam Shehu; representative of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, among others.