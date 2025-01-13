Borno govt confirms killing of 40 farmers, mourns victims

Borno State government has confirmed the killing of 40 farmers in Kukawa Local Government Area (LGA).

Daily Trust had exclusively reported the Sunday attack by suspected Boko Haram terrorists that also left many people missing.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the state Commissioner of Information and Internal Security, Prof Usman Tar, described the attack as an act of terrorism.

He said the state governor, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum, has condemned the attack and called on the Armed Forces to track and neutralize the criminals.

“On Sunday 12 January 2025, armed militia suspected to be Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists attacked some farmers and fishermen at Dumba community, near Baga in Kukawa LGA.

“Investigation has commenced on the circumstances behind this attack. Initial report indicates about 40 farmers have been killed while the whereabouts of many who escaped the attack are being traced for reunion with their families,” he said.

The statement further read: “With deep sorrow and anguish, I received the sad news of the attack on Dumba where scores of our farmers and fishermen were killed by the terrorists. On behalf of the government, I sympathise with the victims’ families.

“Let me assure the citizens of Borno that this matter will be thoroughly investigated for further necessary action. Let me use this opportunity to call on the armed forces to track and deal decisively with the perpetrators of this heinous act of violence against our innocent citizens.

“It was observed that the farmers strayed off the security corridor established by the security agencies, and went into an enclave that is yet to be cleared. Such enclaves are usually prone to nocturnal attacks by marauding terrorists, as well as being contaminated with landmines. Gov Zulum called on citizens not to venture beyond the safety zones that are demarcated by the government and security agencies.

“Gov Zulum highlighted that the Government has clearly demarcated the land for safe farming and economic activities, allowing the military to focus on clearing the unsafe areas where security clearance and combat operations could be conducted. It is important for our citizens not to go into areas where there may be exchange of fires, or where the terrorists may be lurking and trespassing” noted Gov Zulum.

“The Borno Government also commends the armed forces for its consistent effort in ensuring that vast tracts of land are cleared for human resettlement and agriculture, consistent with Gov Zulum’s sustainable solutions to managing internal displacement in Borno State.

“The Borno Government calls on farmers, fishermen and local communities to settle and carry out their legitimate activities within the ‘safe corridors’ demarcated by the armed forces. The safe corridors consist of vast tracts of land which were cleared and decontaminated of explosives where settlement, fishing and farming could be safely carried out under the dutiful watch of our gallant security forces.

“It is dangerous to stray away from the demarcated safe corridors in order to enable the security forces to concentrate in safeguarding lives, while continuing to engage the terrorists without fear of the citizens being used as human shields by the terrorists. The Government also calls on citizens to report any sighting of strange movements within or near their settlements and farmlands for speedy action”.