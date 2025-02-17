Borno flood: Tinubu’s son donates N100m relief items to students

Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has distributed relief items worth N100 million to indigent students affected by the September 10, 2024 flood in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Students from six tertiary institutions devastated by the flood benefited from the donation, which included bags of rice, salt, cartons of spaghetti, seasoning cubes, sets of wrappers, blankets, vegetable oil, and other essentials.

The beneficiary institutions include the University of Maiduguri, College of Agriculture, College of Nursing, College of Health and Federal College of Fisheries, Baga.

Flagging off the distribution, Seyi Tinubu said the gesture aimed to restore hope, bring smiles to the students, and help them return to school.

Speaking on his behalf, Hon. Sunday Adebayo, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Student Engagement, said the relief materials were donated by the NOELLA Foundation, Seyi Tinubu, and his friends.

He explained that the beneficiary institutions were carefully selected based on the level of devastation and the number of affected students.

“The idea was initiated last year at the peak of the crisis when Seyi Tinubu visited Borno State, donated materials worth N500 million, and later engaged with Students Union Government (SUG) leaders who requested further support for affected students,” Adebayo said.