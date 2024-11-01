Borno flood: Islamic groups donate foods, cash worth N35m to victims

A coalition of Islamic organisations has donated food, non-food items, and cash totalling N35 million to support 4,000 victims of the recent Maiduguri flood disaster.

The coalition includes the Nigerian Aid Group of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), the Muslim Public Affairs Centre (MPAC), the Movement for Islamic Centre and Awareness, and The Tahara Collective.

Speaking during the donation ceremony in Maiduguri, the Nigerian Aid Group’s National Secretary, Alhaji Aminu Sani Mabira, emphasised the group’s commitment to easing the hardships of those affected and contributing to humanitarian aid in the state.

“We are providing substantial assistance in terms of financial aid, food items, medical support, and clothing. We have coordinated with the state government’s flood committee, which is actively identifying areas where our support can be most effective,” he said.

He outlined the coalition’s goal to reach about 4,000 people, with specific targets of assisting 1,000 individuals each with clothing, cash, medical care, and food supplies.

The co-chairman of the Maiduguri Flood Relief Committee, Prof. Ibrahim Umara, expressed gratitude for the generous donation, assuring that the relief materials would be distributed equitably among the affected families.