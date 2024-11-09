Borno Flood: BON Visits Zulum, Donates N5.5 Million

The Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) has donated N5.5 million to Borno State to assist in the recovery of Borno Radio and Television (BRTV) after the flood that devastated the State capital, Maiduguri, leading to loss of lives and properties.

The Chairman, BON who is also the Director General (DG) NTA, Abdulhamid Salisu, accompanied by other officials of the organisation presented the N5.5 million to Governor Babagana Umara Zullum in Abuja on Friday.

He informed the governor that they visited to commiserate with him and the people of the state over the flood and contribute to the recovery of broadcast media in the state.

SPONSOR AD

He said, “We are here with a Cheque of N5.5 million on behalf of BON to commiserate with the government and of course the people of Borno State for the flood that happened in October.

“The N5.5 million was meant to contribute towards the…of the Broadcast organisation in Borno State. So on behalf of BON, I will like to present this Cheque to His Excellency, and the list of the contributors is attached. Thank you very much.”

Other BON officials present during the visit were; the Executive Secretary, Dr Yemisi Bamgbose, the Director, Usman Umar Bello, and Alh. Isma’il Sani.

Responding, Governor Zulum commended BON for the donation, saying it would go a long way in the recovery of the state Media outfit.

He said, “On behalf of the government and good people of Borno State, I want to express my sincere appreciation to the Director General NTA who also doubles as the Chairman, Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria for commiserating with us over the recent flood disaster that has claimed the lives and properties of our people.

“Thank you so much and be rest assured that what has been donated would be judiciously utilised by the Borno Radio and Television Authority in order to ensure recovery of all the items that were lost. But I also want to assure you that, in order to complement your efforts by speedy and prompt development of the BRTV.

“Let me use this opportunity to convey my deep appreciation, especially to NTA Maiduguri for that it has been doing. In fact they are doing wonderfully well”.