Borno doles out N82.2m El-Kanemi team, players

The Borno State Government has redeemed its pledge of N35.2 million gifts to El-Kanemi Warriors Football Club following their outstanding performance in the 2024 men’s President Federation Cup.

Daily Trust reports that El-Kanemi made history by defeating Abia Warriors 2-0 in the finals, ending a 32-year wait for the trophy to return to Borno.

Speaking during the presentation of the cheque by the Secretary to the State Government, Bukar Tijjani in Maiduguri, noting that in addition to the state government’s cash gift, the club also received a N50 million cash prize for their victory.

He said the cash donation to the team was aimed at motivating the entire crew and players to achieve greater heights.

Bukar noted that as part of the N35.2 million package, each player received an N1 million stipend, a token of appreciation for their hard work and dedication.

The State Commissioner of Sports, Comrade Sainna Buba, expressed gratitude to Governor Zulum for the cash support and recommended Babagana Kalli as Special Adviser on Sports, citing his wealth of experience.

El Kanemi Technical Adviser Aliyu Zubairu acknowledged the state government’s efforts in transforming sporting activities and appealed for the timely release of funds to facilitate players’ travel to matches across the country.

This gesture by the Borno State Government is a testament to their commitment to supporting and developing sports in the state.