Borno committee visits NCRI over new rice varieties

A delegation of the Borno State Government’s Agricultural Transformation Committee (AgTC) has visited the National Cereal Research Institute (NCRI), Badeggi, Niger State to assess the new improved rice varieties expected to boost production in the state, Weekend Trust reports.

Led by Alhaji Gana Bama and Mallam Isa Audu Teli, the primary goal of the visit was to examine new varieties of rice seeds that could significantly enhance the productivity of farmers in Borno State.

The varieties in focus are FARO 68, FARO 69, FARO 70 and Gawal, either as foundation or certified seed.

SPONSOR AD

The NCRI, in statement signed by Mohammed Tukur Mohammed, the institute’s public relations officer, noted that the team was particularly interested in obtaining rice varieties that would easily adapt to the state’s unique ecological conditions.

The executive director of the NCRI, Dr Mohammed Ndagi Ishaq, who, alongside Dr Danbaba Nahemiah, the assistant director (Research), and Dr Muhammad Liman Muhammad, a rice breeder, welcomed the delegation. He said the visit allowed fruitful discussions on the potential for collaboration between the NCRI and the Borno State Government in improving agricultural practices, especially in rice production to support the state’s food security and economic development.

Part of the statement reads, “We are delighted to host the Borno State Agricultural Transformation team and discuss ways to support the state’s ambitious agricultural goals. By providing access to our improved rice varieties, we are confident that Borno’s farmers will be able to increase their yields and contribute to the overall growth of the state’s agricultural sector.

“As part of its ongoing commitment to fostering innovation in agriculture, the NCRI is dedicated to developing and promoting high-yielding, disease-resistant and climate-resilient crop varieties. Through partnerships like this, the NCRI continues to play a pivotal role in driving agricultural transformation across the country.”

The National Cereal Research Institute has a national mandate to enhance the production of cereals, including rice, soybean, beniseed, acha, sugarcane, castor and stevia through innovative research and development.