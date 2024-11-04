Borno begins payment of N70,000 minimum wage

The Chairman of the new Minimum Wage Committee in Borno, Dr Babagana Mallambe, says civil servants in the state have started receiving the N70,000 minimum wage.

He said the wage was approved to boost the morale, productivity and spur the economic condition of civil servants in the state.

At a press conference in Maiduguri on Monday, Mallumbe, who is also the Commissioner of Budget and Planning, said that all categories of civil servants had started receiving their minimum wage alert since last Friday.

SPONSOR AD

“I am highly delighted today to inform you of the successful completion of the implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage for all categories of Borno State civil servants.

“This is yet another significant milestone for our state and a testament to the commitment of Prof Babagana Umara Zulum, the Executive Governor to the welfare of his workforce.

“Let me use this opportunity to appreciate the Governor for all the support and political will for the successful completion of this task.

“The implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage will have a positive impact on the lives of Borno State civil servants and their families, some of the key benefits among others iinclude: Improved Living Standards, enhanced Morals and Economic boost,” he said.

Also, the Head of Service, Barrister Fannami, said the committee in carrying out its assignment, had taken cognizance of the need to comply with the law on minimum wage and also strike a balance between the need to pay the workers a living wage or a reasonable wage under the present dispensation.

“Let me use this opportunity to reiterate to our civil servants that for every right, there is also the corresponding obligation to perform on their part. I therefore enjoin all civil servants to be even more dedicated and committed to their works and reciprocate all the good gestures of His Excellency Governor Zulum’s administration,” he said.

Also responding, the Labour Leader in the state, Comrade Inuwa, who commended the state government for quick implementation of the minimum wage, appealed for extension of similar approval for all workers from the 27 local government areas. According to him, local government workers are yet to benefit from the exercise.