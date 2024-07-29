✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Borno ban on bikes still in force – Police

The Borno State Police Command has reiterated its ban on motorcycles and electrical bikes in the state, warning that anyone found in possession of them will be arrested and prosecuted.

The command’s spokesman, ASP Nahum Kenneth Daso, in a statement, said the decision was taken at a security council meeting based on the security challenges in the state.

He warned filling stations against selling petrol to motorcyclists, threatening to sanction and seal any erring station.

He advised delivery and logistics companies to use tricycles (Keke NAPEP) for their operations.

 

