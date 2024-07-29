Borno ban on bikes still in force – Police

The Borno State Police Command has reiterated its ban on motorcycles and electrical bikes in the state, warning that anyone found in possession of them…

The Borno State Police Command has reiterated its ban on motorcycles and electrical bikes in the state, warning that anyone found in possession of them will be arrested and prosecuted.

The command’s spokesman, ASP Nahum Kenneth Daso, in a statement, said the decision was taken at a security council meeting based on the security challenges in the state.

He warned filling stations against selling petrol to motorcyclists, threatening to sanction and seal any erring station.

He advised delivery and logistics companies to use tricycles (Keke NAPEP) for their operations.