Book to foster gender equality, inclusion launched in Abuja

The Policy Innovation Centre, with support from the Nigerian Economic Summit group, has launched “The Purple Book: Connecting the Dots for a Gender-Inclusive Society.”

The book is a compilation of programme and policy suggestions from the Gender and Inclusion Summit, which took place in November.

Speaking at the ceremony, Special Advisor to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social. Investments, Maryam Uwais, described the book as a remarkable compilation of strategies and ideas that can be actioned for society to grow and for gender inclusion to be assured.

“I was a panelist at GS-22 and was very impressed by the sessions, the content, the various pettings that were shared, the brainstorming that happened. The Purple Book consolidates all those thoughts, strategies, and actually presents action points, which is very important because it will now serve as a reference material for those who work in that space, for decision makers to understand and appreciate how to build their own policies making sure there’s inclusion, and the way forward for many issues,” Uwais said.

On his part, CEO, NESG, ‘Laoye Jaiyeola, noted that the Purple Book recommendations were in line with best practises for implementing gender development, which will encourage inclusion and diversity, and will tie everything together for an equitable society.

He said: “Our commitment at the Summit was to deliver a PURPLE BOOK. Today is a very important day as we deliver on that commitment. This book serves as a reference document that helps people reflect on the conversations at the summit and take actionable recommendations they can use to deliver gender-responsive programs within their organization and in Government. As we know, there is still much to be done, and much responsibility lies upon us to create the inclusive society we all seek.”