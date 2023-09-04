Bongo’s ministers booed as Coup Leader is Sworn In As Gabon President

The leader of Gabon’s military junta, General Brice Nguema, has been sworn in as the country’s interim president. Sympathisers of the new military leadership attended…

The leader of Gabon’s military junta, General Brice Nguema, has been sworn in as the country’s interim president.

Sympathisers of the new military leadership attended the ceremony, while former ministers from the ousted government who graced the event were booed by a crowd.

Nguema led last Wednesday’s coup that toppled ousted President Ali Bongo, shortly after he was declared winner of a disputed election.

The interim president, according to BBC, spent most of his career as an army general in the Bongo’s inner circle and is even said to be Ali Bongo’s cousin.

Gabon: Politicians must save democracy in Africa

Gabon junta reopens borders

His inauguration has raised a concerns that he might just be a continuation of the 55-year Bongo’s rule.

Ali Bongo’s father, Omar, was in power for 41 years before he died in 2009 and was succeeded by his son.

At Nguema’s inauguration, crowds trooped out cheering in some support for the military as parade took place at the presidential palace in Gabon’s capital, Libreville.

The inauguration is the latest in a series of takeovers across West and Central Africa.

Gabon is the sixth Francophone country to fall under military rule in the last three years as former colonial power France struggles to maintain its influence on the continent.

Gabon been suspended from the African Union following the coup, which has been condemned by the United Nations and France.

