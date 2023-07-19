BON kicks as NBC mulls licence fee hike, broadcasting code review

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) says it will soon meet with stakeholders in the broadcasting industry to review the Nigeria Broadcasting Code. It also hinted…

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) says it will soon meet with stakeholders in the broadcasting industry to review the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

It also hinted about its plan to increase television and radio station licence fee.

NBC Director-General Balareba Shehu Ilelah disclosed this at a press conference in Lagos on Tuesday.

“We’ll seek contributions from all stakeholders in the industry to review the Nigeria Broadcasting Code. We also considering upward review of broadcast licence for TV and radio stations”, he said.

He said the NBC as a regulator would ensure that the broadcast media performed their roles as required by the law.

In his contribution, Executive Secretary, Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON), Yemisi Bamgbose, advised the NBC against hiking broadcast licence fee now.

“Let me appeal to the DG and of course the NBC not to increase the licence fee now. Broadcasters are already going through a very difficult time. So, I don’t think this is the best time to increase their licence fee or any other fees at all”, he said.

